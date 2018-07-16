Filing for township and city offices opens July 31

This November, voters across Kittson County will decide on city council members, county commissioners, and school board members in the general election.

Interested candidates may file for open positions from July 31 to August 14.

Among the seats up for election will be Karlstad’s mayor and two city council seats.

The mayor seat is also up for election in Humboldt, Kennedy, Lake Bronson, Lancaster, and St. Vincent.

Elsewhere in the county, voters will select city council members in these cities: Donaldson, Hallock, Halma, Humboldt, Kennedy, Lake Bronson, Lancaster, and St. Vincent.

