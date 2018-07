Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Walleye fishing excellent. Lots of fish around Crow Duck, Four Blocks, and Little Oak Islands. Hammered gold, o

range and chartreuse still hot colors. 8 – 24′. Crankbaits on Little Traverse Bay picking up. Ontario side, crawler harnesses on fire on reefs. Lots of muskies being caught as well. Smaller baits vs large best for most.

