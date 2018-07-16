Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is now open until Sept 30 . NABC bass tournament Sunday found conditions less than desirable with big rains this week turning the river into chocolate milk. Top team found smallies in tributaries with clean water, 5 bass, 16.12 lbs. If only the river was fishable!

Walleye fishing excellent. Lots of fish around Crow Duck, Four Blocks, and Little Oak Islands. Hammered gold, o range and chartreuse still hot colors. 8 – 24′. Crankbaits on Little Traverse Bay picking up. Ontario side, crawler harnesses on fire on reefs. Lots of muskies being caught as well. Smaller baits vs large best for most. A complete list of l odging, packages, guides and fishing info available at Up at the NW Angle…odging,packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com