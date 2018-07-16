Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Walleyes have the feed bags on. MWC tournament anglers reporting strong numbers of walleyes and a very healthy lake. Numerous trophies from 8 – 11.5 lbs brought in. Drifting and trolling spinners and crawlers or trolling cranks in the basin in 26-34 ft best. Some fish on structure, others in mud.On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is now open until Sept 30. NABC bass tournament Sunday found conditions less than desirable with big rains this week turning the river into chocolate milk. Top team found smallies in tributaries with clean water, 5 bass, 16.12 lbs. If only the river was fishable!Up at the NW Angle… Walleye fishing excellent. Lots of fish around Crow Duck, Four Blocks, and Little Oak Islands. Hammered gold, orange and chartreuse still hot colors. 8 – 24′. Crankbaits on Little Traverse Bay picking up. Ontario side, crawler harnesses on fire on reefs. Lots of muskies being caught as well. Smaller baits vs large best for most. A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com