Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger (MN) ISD 676

Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Wednesday, June 13, 2018, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:36 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jeramy Swenson Absent: Carol Rhen 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt and Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers Absent: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Lisa Erickson and Ryan Bergeron Visitor Comments: None 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Swenson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the June 13th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. Recommended motion: by Member Swenson moved to approve the minutes of the May 14th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Hauger5. Consent Agenda 5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Christianson to approve the payment of bills check # 58532 through check # 58606 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated June 3rd, 2018 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Hauger. 6. Additional Agenda Items 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Building and Grounds • Jarod is absent. He indicated they have been working on room repairs and waxing floors 7. 1. b. Student Enrollment Numbers • As of May 18th, 2018 : Badger Enrollment is: 231 • May 5th, 2017 : Badger Enrollment was: 243 • *see attached 7. 1. c. Badger Non Certified Staff • Non certified staff members: Magnusson and Wallace are requesting payment for unused vacation days. • *see attached 7. 1. d. Minnesota State High School League • *see attached 7. 1. e. Badger Snow Removal • Curt Hauger has requested to be released from Snow Removal contract. 7. 1. f. 2018 – 2019 Badger School District #676 projected budget • *see attached 7. 1. g. Dallas Brass • Brass ensemble consisting of 5 to six performers with a percussionist. • Will visit Badger School District on November 7th 7. 2. Dean of Students • Baseball team lost in the section semi-finals • Girls softball team placed 6th at state • Girls golf team placed 7th out of 8 teams at state. Our top golfer placed 28th. • Kent Christian was named section 8 coach of the year • Consent for testing new for the 2018-2019 school year 7. 2. a. Badger Student Handbook 2018 – 2019 • see attached document 8. Reports 8. 1. Accept Cash Report through May 31st, 2018 subject to audit. Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 9. Old Business 10. New Business 10. 1. Approve 2018 – 2019 membership renewal in the following organizations: – MASSP/NASSP/MASA – Superintendent – MASSP/NASSP/Northern Division – Dean of Students – MASC – Student Council – MAHS – National Honor Society Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 10. 2. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Swenson, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 676 authorizes membership in the Minnesota State High School League and delegates the control, supervision and regulation of interscholastic athletic and fine arts events to the Minnesota State High School League, and so hereby certifies to the State Commissioner of Education as provided for by Minnesota Statutes. U.C. 10. 3. Approve the resignation of paraprofessional Shelly Nelson. Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 10. 4. Approve the resignation of part time evening cleaner Linda Johnson. Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 10. 5. Approve the 2018 – 2019 annual Badger Independent School District budget as presented. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 10. 6. Approve the release of Curt Hauger from Snow Removal Contract for Badger School District. Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 10. 7. Approve the 2018 – 2019 student handbook as presented. Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 10. 8. Approve compensating Jarod Magnusson at a rate equivalent to 5 unused vacation days. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 10. 9. Approve compensating Robert Wallace at a rate equivalent to 5 unused vacation days. Motion be Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 11. Adjourn Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 8:41 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (July 18, 2018)