2016 Election-Mail Ballot Reminder The Town of Grand Forks hereby notifies residents of the township that voting in the 2016 Primary and General Elections as allowed by M.S. 204B.45, will be done by mail. All voters in the Town of Grand Forks registered by July 24, 2018 will be mailed a ballot for the Primary Election set for August 14, 2018. Ballots will be mailed on or before July 16, 2018. Ballots may be returned to the Polk County Tax Payer Service Center 612 N. Broadway Suite 213, Crookston by mail or delivered in person until 8:00 P.M. on Election Day- August 14, 2018. An eligible voter who is not registered to vote by July 24, 2018 may apply for and receive an absentee ballot from the Polk County Tax Payer Service Center until 8:00 P.M. on August 14, 2018 and any registered voter may apply to the Polk County Tax Payer Service Center to receive an absentee ballot. The ballots will be processed at 8:00 P.M. at the Polk County Government Center 612 N. Broadway, Crookston by the Polk County Mail Ballot Board election judges. This process is open to the public. Additional information on mail balloting procedurescan be obtained from David Thompson, Grand Forks Township Clerk, or by calling 218-779-5299 David Thompson Grand Forks Township Clerk