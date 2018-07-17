Estate of: DARLENE MARY SCHROEDER

STATE OF MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF POLK PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Court File No. ______________ DARLENE MARY SCHROEDER, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given, that on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Polk County Courthouse in Crookston, Minnesota, for the formal probate of instruments purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the Decedent, dated May 31, 2018; and for the appointment of Shawn Schroeder, whose address is 1385 Mustang Road, Helena, MT 59602, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with this Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn. Stat. 501B.41, subd. 5. Dated this 15th day of July, 2018. /s/ Kathy Narlock/ME Court Administrator Cassie R. Scheving Attorney License 0391786 Hammarback & Scheving, PLC 308 DeMers Avenue East Grand Forks, MN 56721 Telephone: (218) 773-6841 Email: cassie@egflawyer.com (July 18 & 25, 2018)