STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File: 60-PR-18-1242 Estate of Nathan Paul Moe NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF Decedent WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated November 19, 2016 has been filed with the Registrar. The application have been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Lisa J. Moe whose address is 19666 County Road 238 SW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has the power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance or letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing on an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: July 9, 2018 /s/ Melissa Epeme Registrar Dated: July 9, 2018 /s/ Kathy Narlock Court Administrator