Lake of the Woods County (MN) Board Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS JUNE 26, 2018 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel and Ken Moorman. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Sheriff Office, NWA Meeting, Culvert on County Roads 1 & 35. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of June 12, 2018. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the minutes and summarized minutes of June 19, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $10,094.34, Commissioners Warrants $3,624.26, Commissioners Warrants $34,665.81. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$44,559.75-Road & Bridge-$24,586.20 Devlp. -$3,335.00 -Solid Waste-$4,558.50-EDA-$751.36. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 6/26/2018 For Payment 6/29/2018 Vendor Name Amount Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 3,278.38 Crop Production Services 15,108.64 DLT Solutions, LLC 2,489.20 Nelson’s Collision Center (Dba) 2,639.65 North East Technical Service,Inc 4,558.50 Pemberton, Sorlie, Rufer & Kershner, PLL 5,321.46 SeaChange Print Innovations 2,900.38 University Of Mn 9,024.00 Voyageurs Comtronics, Inc 3,332.35 WatchGuard Video 4,770.00 Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 4,418.33 48 Payments less than 2000 19,949.92 Final Total: 77,790.81 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: June 13, 2018-$5,907.17, June 20, 2018-$14,761.45, June 22, 2018-$75,00.00. Deputy Registrar Hours-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson informed the board that due to the increasing work with MnLars that the office will no longer be able to process any title transfers or renew Drivers License after 3:45 p.m. and that the office will remain open until 4:00 p.m. for other types of transactions. PETITION FOR PARTIAL ABANDONMENT OF DITCH 36-Chairman Arnesen reviewed a Petition for Partial Abandonment of Ditch 36 from Chuck Larson. Public Works Director, Tim Erickson informed the board that the section corner needs to be located first, to see if this is State Land or County Land. County Surveyor, Don Rasmussen stated that he will find the section corner and report back to the board. No action was taken at this time. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:15 a.m. and reconvened at 10:20 a.m. HUMAN RESOURCES-Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick met with the board informing the board that Carla Bailey was hired as the Eligibility Worker and Travis Anderson was hired as the Solid Waste Processor.Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the hiring for Carla Bailey as the Eligibility Worker at grade 9, Step 1, points 218, $17.66 per hour, effective July 16, 2018. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the hiring for Travis Anderson as the Solid Waste Processor at grade 10, step 1, points 237, $18.67 per hour effective July 9, 2018. SHERIFF-Chairman Arnesen suggested that a committee should be made to look at options for the Construction of the Jail and informed the board that he spoke with Karl Frigaard and Karl will do research for possible funding options for the new construction. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to appoint County Sheriff, Gary Fish, County Attorney, James Austad, Public Works Director, Tim Erickson, County Commissioners Arnesen and Waibel to the Jail Committee. Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to hire Karl Frigaard as a consultant for finding funding for the construction for the Jail at thirty-six dollars (36.00) per hour and up to one-hundred (100) hours. CORRESPONDENCE-Roseau County Soil & Water District and Thank-you from Williams Senior Citizen. NWA MEETING-The board discussed the meeting at the NWA and discussed the issues of parking on CR 333. The board requested that the Public Works Department put the culvert in as discussed and allow parking for a minimum of twelve (12) vehicles. CLOSED SESSION-Labor Negotiations-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 11:00 a.m. and open the closed session. Present were Commissioner Arnesen, Hasbargen, Waibel, Moorman and Nordlof, County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Human Resource Director Savanna Slick and County Attorney, James Austad. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the closed session at 12:40 p.m. and open the regular meeting. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 12:41 p.m. Attest: July 10, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen Publish July 18, 2018