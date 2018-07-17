NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD CLIMAX-SHELLY ISD # 592 CLIMAX, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No.592 shall begin on July 31, 2018, and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 14, 2018. The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. At that election, Four (4) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each. Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, Julie Cakebread, 111 East Broadway, Climax, Minnesota 56523. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or general election. The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 14, 2018. Dated: July 15, 2018 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD /S/ Julie Cakebread School District Clerk Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, Minnesota