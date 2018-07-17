NOTICE TO COMPETITORS OF APPLICATION FOR TAX INCENTIVES AND PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota (the “City”) will meet at or after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at City Hall, 600 East DeMers Ave, East Grand Forks, Minnesota, to consider an amendment to a business subsidy agreement providing Proll, LLC doing business as Fairfield Inn by Marriot, a North Dakota limited liability company (the “Developer”), with tax incentives which the Developer will use to reimburse itself for a portion of the costs of construction of a 67 room hotel located at 514 Gateway Drive in the City. All City Council meetings are open to the public. A competitor of the Developer or any other interested person or governmental unit may provide written comments to the City of East Grand Forks prior to the above referenced City Council meeting date by mailing the same to the City of East Grand Forks, Attention: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, 600 East DeMers Ave, East Grand Forks, Minnesota 55721. This notice is given by the above-named Developer pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.1734, Subdivision 7. Published July 11th, 2018 and July 18, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS, MINNESOTA /s/ David Murphy City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota (July 11-18, 2018)