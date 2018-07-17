OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name, The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. 1.The assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted is: Cliff’s Foods 2. The principal place of business is or will be: 1523 13th Ave SE 1523 13th Ave SE East Grand Forks, MN 56721 3. Nameholders: Bradley C Christianson 1523 13th Ave SE East Grand Forks, MN 56721 Jamie L Christianson 1523 13th Ave SE East Grand Forks, MN 56721 4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature Is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or In both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the Information In this document Is true and correct and In compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth In Section 609.48 as If I had signed this document under oath. Signed: /s/ Bradley C Christianson (July 11-18, 2018)