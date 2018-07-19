KITTSON COUNTY (MN) BOARD of APPEAL and EQUALIZATION June 19, 2018

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD of APPEAL and EQUALIZATION June 19, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Appeal and Equalization met Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 9:04 a.m. The following members were present: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, Younggren and County Administrator Christensen. Also in attendance were County Assessor Marian Paulson and her staff: Lynette Snare, Tim Swenson, Alyssa Gustafson and Jennifer Koskela. The meeting was called to order by County Administrator Christensen. The Oath of Office was taken. County Administrator Christensen called for nominations for the position of Chairperson. Commissioner Bouvette nominated Commissioner Olson to serve as Chairperson. After no further nominations were received, a motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried that nominations cease and a unanimous ballot be cast for Commissioner Olson to serve as Chairperson to the Board of Appeal and Equalization for 2018. Commissioner Olson then called for nominations for board clerk. Commissioner Olson nominated County Administrator Christensen to serve as Board Clerk. After no further nominations were received, a motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried that nominations cease and a unanimous ballot be cast for County Administrator Christensen to serve as Clerk to the Board of Appeal and Equalization for 2018. No appeals were presented to the Board of Appeal and Equalization by the County Assessor. No valuation changes were presented to the Board of Appeal and Equalization by the County Assessor. No change orders from the State of Minnesota were presented to the Board of Appeal and Equalization by the County Assessor. Assessor Paulson reviewed and presented a number of charts and graphs showing the average tillable land values per section and values of bordering counties; average tillable and values per township; estimated market value comparisons for 2017 and 2018 and new construction and destruction by township and city. Assessor Paulson presented the new construction, destruction or moving and homesteads for the unorganized townships of Klondike, Peatland, McKinley and North Red River. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to accept the assessments for the unorganized townships of Klondike, Peatland, McKinley and North Red River. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to accept the 2018 Assessments for Kittson County as presented to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization by the Assessor. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to adjourn the 2018 County Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting at 9:31 a.m. ­­­­­­­­_________________________________ CHAIRMAN ATTEST: _____________________________________________ Eric Christensen, County Administrator and Clerk, Kittson County Board of Appeal and Equalization 36