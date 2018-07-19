KITTSON COUNTY (MN) BOARD PROCEEDINGS June 19, 2018

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS June 19, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the June 5, 2018 County Board meeting. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to declare the meeting in recess at 9:04 a.m. for the Kittson County Board of Appeals and Equalization hearing. The regular board meeting was reconvened at 9:31 a.m. Meeting with the County Board was Kathy Johnson, Kittson County Social Services Director. Johnson notified the County Board that the rules for alcohol treatment are changing. The state is discontinuing Rule 25 and going back to a direct access method of treatment effective July 1. The County can transition on July 1 or continue following Rule 25 until 2020 when it would have to change. Johnson recommended that the County change on July 1 and use the transition time to evaluate whether the new direct access path would work for the County. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve holding a combined regular meeting on July 10 and canceling the July 3 and July 17tregular board meetings. The new Veteran’s Office hours were noted. They will be 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Monday and 8:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Austin Funeral Home Inc 3,150.00 Bernstrom Oil Co 2,524.32 CHS Ag Services 2,835.66 Election Systems & Software Inc 67,895.00 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 6,003.13 Johnson Controls 6,982.00 Johnson Oil Company 2,755.96 Kittson County DAC 5,031.81 Kittson County Highway Dept 6,807.26 Kris Engineering Inc 5,408.04 Marco 2,323.74 Pro West & Associates Inc 3,305.00 Ralph Twamley Construction LLC 4,953.00 Anderson Brothers Construction 12,120.47 Johnson Oil Company 4,137.82 Kittson County 19,838.00 Kittson County Trailblazers 5,072.49 Kittson Health Insurance 52,834.01 Marshall Co Adolescent Grp Home 19,778.00 Ottertail Power Company 4,562.86 PKM Electric Cooperative 2,249.53 Independent School Dist 2171 412,418.72 Independent School Dist 2358 167,180.16 Independent School Dist 2683 2,897.09 Independent School Dist 356 168,347.75 C & M Ford Sales Inc 23,838.75 Johnson Oil Company 4,642.00 Northland Trust Services 7,561.25 Pace Analytical Services 5,411.15 RDO Equipment Co 127,318.00 Select Account 28,980.00 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,533.17 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,537.50 PERA 0156-00 23,765.19 Select Account 19,570.40 United Valley Bank 34,726.72 Cardmember Service 2,540.37 NW MN Service Coop-BCBS 60,409.00 Mn Dept Of Revenue 9,399.20 Mn Dept Of Revenue 735,444.19 MN Dept of Revenue 735,444.19 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 7,350.96 PERA 0156-00 20,664.06 United Valley Bank 37,692.05 151 Payments less than $2000 63,239.69 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $67.48 Committee reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Kittson County Highway Engineer Kelly Bengtson, along with Highway Foreman Shawn Anderson, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Anderson began by providing an update on the work being performed by the summer maintenance crews and the mowing contractors. Bengtson noted that right-of-way clearing had begun on the CSAH 27 project and the pre-con meeting for the CSAH22/32 project was scheduled for later this week. Ditch cleaning on County Ditch 19 started this week and work on County Ditches 57 and 12 was progressing. Traffic counts on the township road through the Kickin’ Up Kountry complex averaged around 800 vehicles per day. Bengtson added that the County could implement the local use sales tax to help pay for work on that road if other sources of funding do not work out. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve a quote of $4,176.00 from Knife River Materials to asphalt the driveway at the shop building in Lancaster. Meeting with the County Board was Deputy Pat Klegstad of the Kittson County Sheriff’s Department. Klegstad presented quotes from GeoComm and CDW-G to upgrade the dispatch 911 mapping system. The work would involve spending $7,055.41 on a new server from CDW-G and $2,531 on software and training from GeoComm. The quote also included $1,925 in annual software support from GeoComm. Klegstad also presented an annual maintenance contract from Stone’s Mobile for the Zetron equipment and a resignation letter from Shelby Lee. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve quotes totaling $11,511.41 from GeoComm and CDW-G to replace the server and software for the 911 mapping system. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the annual maintenance contract with Stones Mobile Radio in the amount of $9,000 per year to maintain the Zetron dispatch system. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to accept the resignation letter from Shelby Lee effective June 6, 2018. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to authorize the Sheriff’s Office to advertise for a new dispatcher/jailer. Correspondence was read. The Board adjourned to July 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ____________________________________ CHAIRPERSON ATTEST:__________________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 36