Kristen (Kris) Pagnac Peak, 79

Kristen (Kris) passed away on April 23, 2018, due to complications following surgery, in Waco, TX. Kristen Emilie Peak was born on December 6, 1938, in New Ulm, MN, to Maurice and Gertrude Droen of Hanska, MN. Kris grew up in Hanska, graduating from Hanska High School in 1956. She received her BS degree in nursing from Mankato State College, and then passed her state boards to become a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse most of her life, managing the Fritsche Medical Clinic in New Ulm, then as the Director of Nursing in Karlstad, Minnesota, and North Dakota. It was during this time that Kris met the love of her life, Jerry Peak. They were united in marriage on July 2, 1988. After retiring, Kris and Jerry, lived and traveled in their motor home, visiting family and friends, and exploring much of the United States. When the timing fit, there was tremendous joy to be had attending events of their grandchildren. Kris enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, thrifting, and she and Jerry looked forward to the 4:00 patio gatherings with the many friends they made over the years during their travels. Kris is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Peak, and beloved poodle, Jacque, of Whitney,TX: son; Darwin (Sue) Pagnac of Colfax, IA; daughters: Darla Hansen of Miltona, MN, and Sheila Nelson of Warren, MN; stepsons: Jeff Peak of West Hollywood, CA, Jack (Neena) Peak of Loma Linda, CA; stepdaughter: Jeannine (Robert) Stacey of Johnston, CO: sister; Kathrine (Durwood) Clauson of Sioux Falls, SD; brothers: Brian (June) Droen of Long Lake, MN, Dwight (Dianne) Droen of Evansville, MN; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Kris was preceded in death by her parents; Maurice & Gertrude Droen, son-in-law; Dick Nelson and stepdaughter; Jill Nielsen. A Celebration of Kris’s life will be held by her family on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Miltona, MN