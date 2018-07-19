LSS McKinley Home in Karlstad closing
The Kittson County Board of Commissioners was informed that one of the LSS homes in Karlstad is closing.
Social Services Director Kathy Johnson said her office was given a 60-day notice to find alternate housing for one of the two clients in the McKinley Home on Spangrud St. They were told the home would be closing due to a struggle to find employees.
Lutheran Social Services (LSS) has two homes in Karlstad; the other home, Karibou on 3rd St., will remain open. LSS rents the buildings.
