Orville Reuben Israelson, 93

Orville Reuben Israelson, age 93, of Edina, went home to be with his Lord, on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Orville was born to Andrew (Chris) and Minnie (Heinze) on the family farm in the Lake Bronson, MN area on May 19, 1925. Orville attended school with his siblings in a one room country schoolhouse. He was an avid hunter, trapper and an excellent marksman. Orville married Lura (Dolly) Peterson on October 23, 1948 and they shared 63 wonderful years together. He farmed until they moved to the Minneapolis area in 1951, where shortly after, he began working at Red Owl. Orville worked for Red Owl for 36 years until he retired in 1987. Oasis Church (Assembly of God) had been their church home for many years. Orville was active in his church serving on the board and in other capacities, including planting and caring for the outside flowers. Orville was a man of faith and a prayer warrior. He will be fondly remembered for his many life stories and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by wife Dolly, parents, sister Helen Elfstrom, brothers Phillip, Roy & Robert. Survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 07, 2018 at 11 a.m. Oasis Church Minnetonka, MN. Interment was after the service at Grandview Cemetery Hopkins, MN. Special Music; (Orville’s nephews and nieces) Chris Israelson, Krin Ohman, Kara Muenchow, Kecia Cole, Keve Israelson. Pianist: (Orville’s niece) Sandy Meyerson. Pallbearers: (Orville’s Nephews) Chris Israelson, Kern Israelson, Keve Israelson, Mark Bradseth, Phil Bradseth and Scott Bradseth.