Badger Board approves resignation of long-time office manager

At its July 9 meeting, the Badger Board approved the resignation of long-time office manager Mary Monsrud. In what was an emotional and tough decision for her, according to Superintendent Tom Jerome, Monsrud submitted a letter of resignation after 19 years of service to the Badger School.

“She did a great job for our district, had a big impact on a lot of people within our district and our community and we will certainly miss Mary,” said Jerome, told by Monsrud of her resignation on June 27, “… but we’re grateful for her service and appreciate all the time that she provided our district.”

She’s experiencing some changes in her life and moving to Detroit Lakes, where there are some opportunities for her, Jerome explained.

In her letter, Monsrud thanked the district for its support and the opportunities it has provided her and added, “This was a very hard decision for me but it is the right time for me to move on to other endeavors.”

The district posted the open position in The Tribune for two weeks (July 4 and 11 issues). The deadline to apply for this position was July 13.

Board member Curt Hauger mentioned how board members who have served a number of years are given a plaque and believed Monsrud should be provided with more than just that.

“It’s just my feeling after 19 years of I think fantastic service, we definitely need to do something and I don’t know if a plaque is enough,” Hauger said. “Call it ‘Mary Monsrud Day’ in the Badger School on September or whatever.”

Jerome said the board could entertain a motion for a “Mary Monsrud Day.” He mentioned how the district hasn’t had any discussions on dedicating days to any staff members to this point, but earlier said the district would present a plaque to Monsrud if she is still here.

Hauger asked if the district could still recognize Monsrud during the school year, based on her availability. Jerome responded that there was no reason the district couldn’t do this and that he could mention this idea to Monsrud. He added that board members would be welcome to attend this possible celebration. Hauger said that yes the district should talk with Monsrud to see what she’s comfortable with.

Board Chairperson Isane expressed support in having a day for the district to express its appreciation to Monsrud, if she was willing to return to Badger for it.

“I know a lot of kids appreciated the stuff that Mary did,” Isane said.

Jerome stated that he would contact not just Monsrud, but also the Education Association to find out if it has any possible ideas.