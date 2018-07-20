Board of Education, Climax-Shelly Independent School District #592, Climax, MN 56523 proceedings June 18, 2018 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday June 18, 2018 at 7:00 AM in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Jon Carlson called the meeting to order at 7:00 AM with the following members present: Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson, Beth Rarick, Toscha Larson. Brad Erickson, Bryan Stortroen and Molly Paulsrud were not in attendance. Superintendent Bill Walters was also in attendance. Visitors were Deb Dale. Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Beth moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the May 21, 2018 regular meeting be approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $24,766.66 be authorized by the following checks #50078 to #50090 for end of the month bills be approved and that regular monthly bills totaling $51,,027.73 for checks #50091 to check #50137 also be approved. There are three voided checks. Wire transfers of $67,821.49 were also approved. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the Treasurer’s Report as presented. . Motion passed by unanimous vote Superintendent Walters reported on the following: Bus Grant possibility, Future of the CV Agreement, Summer Maintenance, Building Progress. Communications –Monson Family Email Julie moved seconded by Beth to approve the budget for the 2018-2019 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Toscha moved second by Beth the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to grant permission to the Superintendent and Bookkeeper to prepare for submission of an application for the 2018-2019 school year for aid anticipation funds with final documents and amounts that will be presented at the next meeting for signatures and final approval. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Beth moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the District Clerk be instructed to advertise for sealed bids to be received in the Office of the Superintendent for the following services and supplies: Milk and bread. Specifications are on file in the Superintendent’s office. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved second by Julie the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contractor agreement with Comstock Construction for the amount of $124,400 to reface the outside west wall of the gym to cover existing glass brick. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 7:52 AM. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday July 16, 2017 at 7:00 AM. Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (July 25, 2018)