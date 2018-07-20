Karlstad asks Sheriff for more patrols

The city council wants to see an increased law enforcement presence in Karlstad.

At the regular meeting on July 9, the city council spoke with Sheriff Steve Porter and Deputy Dave Thompson, and asked if the sheriff’s office could provide more patrols through town, saying they believe a presence of law enforcement helps deter issues.

Council members cited examples of drivers running stop signs, juveniles driving golf carts around town, and U-turns happening on Main Street, potentially causing accidents.

With a small department comprised of only five full-time officers including the sheriff and one part-time deputy, Porter said they are often pulled in many directions across the county. Deputies may be answering calls on the opposite end of the county, or transporting someone outside the county, and then completing the required paperwork.

