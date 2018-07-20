Probate/Estate of Anna M. Stevenson

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.:60-PR-18-1301 In Re: Estate of Anna M. Stevenson NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF Decedent. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 29, 2018 at 1:00 pm, a hearing will be held in this Court at Crookston, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated April 30, 1981, and for the appointment of Cynthia Stevenson, whose address is 90 Walden ST. Burnsville, MN 55337 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be-raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given t hat, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 7-18-18 /S/ Tamera Yon / ME Judge of District Court Dated: 7-18-18 /S/ Kathy Narlock Court Administrator REIS LAW FIRM, PC Sharon M. Reis MN#0090591 PO Box5116 Grand Forks ND 58206-5116 Telephone: (701) 772-8156 Fax: (701) 772-9564 e-mail: Sharon@ReisLawOffice.com ATIORNEY FOR PETITIONER (July 25, Aug 1, 2018)