Lancaster’s FCCLA travels to national competition

Recently, members of the Lancaster Family Career and Community Leaders of America, FCCLA chapter traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to present their STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events at the national competition alongside over 6,000 fellow FCCLA members from all 50 states and select United States territories.

These four girls advanced past both the regional level in January and the state level in Bloomington, MN in April. Each of the three groups advanced as one of the top two events in their category at the state competition.

At nationals, Emily Schmiedeberg received a gold award for her event “Say Yes to FCS,” Montana Knoll was awarded a silver medal for her event “Recycle and Redesign,” and Cheyanne Scalese and Emma Sjostrand competed in “Sports Nutrition” as a team and received silver medals.

