NOTICE OF FILING CITY OF BAUDETTE (MN)

NOTICE OF FILING CITY OF BAUDETTE Notice is hereby given, that the filings for the office of two Council Members each for a four (4) year term and Mayor for a term of two (2) years, will be open July 31, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. and close on August 14, 2018 at 5 p.m. Council Members whose terms expire are those of Brock Stebakken and Greg Johnson. Mayor’s term expiring is that of Rick Rone. Any person desiring to file as a candidate for these offices, who is eligible to vote in the City of Baudette, who will be 21 years old on assuming office, is a Citizen and has been a resident of the City of Baudette for at least 30 days and has not been convicted of a felony under State or Federal law, unless his or her Civil Rights have been restored, may do so by filing an affidavit of candidacy at Baudette City Hall. The filing fee is $2. The election for these City Offices will be held on Tuesday, November 6th, 2018 in the City of Baudette, County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tina R. Rennemo City Clerk/Treasurer