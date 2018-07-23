NOTICE OF FILING CITY OF WILLIAMS (MN)

NOTICE OF FILING CITY OF WILLIAMS Notice is hereby given, that the filings for the office of two Council Members, four (4) year terms and Mayor for a term of two (2) years, will be open July 31st, 2018 at 8 a.m. and closes August 14th, 2018 at 5 p.m. Council Members whose terms expire are those of Taylor Solo and Frank Mack. Mayor’s term expiring is that of Verna McVay. Any person desiring to file as a candidate for these offices, who is eligible to vote in the City of Williams, who will be 21 years old on assuming office, is a Citizen and has been a resident of the City of Williams for at least 30 days and has not been convicted of a felony under State or Federal law, unless his or her Civil Rights have been restored, may do so at the Williams City Clerk’s Office. Candidates must complete an affidavit of candidacy and pay a $2.00 filing fee at the time of filing. The election for these City Offices will be help by mail-in ballot. The election will take place on November 6th, 2018. Tara J. Aery City Clerk Administrator