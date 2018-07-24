Bette Boman, 82, of East Grand Forks, MN, formerly of Alvarado, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at her home.

Bette Louise Paulson was born on June 8, 1936 at home in Grafton, ND, the daughter of Paul and Hildur (Stark) Paulson. She was raised in Cavalier, ND until she moved with her family in 1952 to rural Warren, MN. Bette graduated from Alvarado High School in 1954. In December of 1955, she was united in marriage to Darrel Boman at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Vega. They made their home in Alvarado. Bette worked several years at the US Post Office in Alvarado and the Warren Hospital in medical records. Darrel died in 1978. Bette moved to East Grand Forks in 2014.

She was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church and the Alvarado American Legion Auxiliary.

Bette loved spending time with her family, especially her three granddaughters. She also enjoyed cooking and coffee parties.

Left to mourn her passing are two sons, Jason and wife Becky Boman of Warren, MN and Steven Boman of Omaha, NE; three granddaughters, Alyson, Cloey and Gaby Boman; siblings, Eugene “Bud” (Lee) Paulson of Warren, MN and Helen (Wayne) Ranstrom of Hood River, OR and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrel; sister, Ann McLachlan and brother, Robert Paulson

SERVICE: 10:30 AM on Monday, July 30, 2018 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Alvarado, MN.

VISITATION: One hour before service.

INTERMENT: Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery of Vega in rural Warren, MN

ONLINE REGISTER BOOK: www.duborefuneralhome.com

Arrangements with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN.