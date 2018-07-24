David E. Holmes, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at his home in Grand Forks.

David was born on December 6, 1949, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Wendell & Eloise (Zumwinkle) Holmes. He attended schools in Adams and Grand Forks.

He served in the US Army from 1971-73.

He married Peggy Schue in 1975 and together they had a daughter, Jamie.

David worked for Pillsbury, Nekoma Missile Site and Lumber Mart.

David is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Brian) Thompson of Reynolds; mother, Eloise Holmes of Grand Forks; grandchildren, Katie & Chrissy; sisters, Beverly Bowen, Gayle (Chuck) Karger; significant other, Patricia Conlin and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell; brothers, Donn & Dell and sister, Joyce Lundgren.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment: Odalen Cemetery, Rural Edinberg, ND.

