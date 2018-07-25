Doris Holter-Molvik, the daughter of the late Arthur and Mae (Holm) Oberg, was born on Aug. 24, 1927, at Halma, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Eidsvold Lutheran Church at Halma and grew to womanhood there, graduating from Karlstad High School. On Nov. 15, 1946, Doris was united in marriage to Walter Holter at Halma. The couple resided at Halma for several years, then moved to the Karlstad community. Walter passed away April 8, 1988, and Doris continued her home at Karlstad. Doris belonged to Eidsvold Ladies Aid, played piano for services and sang in the choir. She also gave piano lessons, was an active quilter and enjoyed riding bike, embroidering, baking, gardening and and sewing. Doris loved spending time with family and friends and traveling. She was a homemaker and also worked every Fall on the potato harvester for several years. She worked at the Arctic Cat Sewing Dept. in Karlstad for about 10 years. In 1989, she married Rev. Maurice Molvik and they lived at Mille Lacs Lake for several years before moving to Karlstad in 1999. He passed away Feb. 9, 2009, and Doris lived at Karlstad. She moved to Thief River Falls where she lived with grandson, Justin Holter and family. She later moved to Greenleaf Assisted Living there and then to the Thief River Care Center. Doris passed away on Sun. morning, July 15, 2018, at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls at the age of 90 years, 10 months and 21 days. She is survived by two sons: Carmen (Jean), Holter and Mark (Barb) Holter, both of Karlstad; grandchildren: Jeff (Cindy) Holter, Cameron Holter, Jolane (Kurt) Quam and Justin (Shelly) Holter; great-grandchildren: Damian and Dylan Holter, Kayla (Jordan) Olson, Kaiden, Daltyn and Kash Quam, and Allison, Mallori, Veda and Jaxon Holter. Doris was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, her parents and one son: Walter, Jr. Celebrating the life of Doris Holter-Molvik August 24, 1927 — July 15, 2018 MEMORIAL SERVICES 7 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018 Collins Funeral Chapel Karlstad, Minnesota Pastor Luke Stavos – Officiant SPECIAL MUSIC Howard Hodne & Wes and Barb Staie “I Won’t Have To Worry Anymore”, “Stroll Over Heaven” & “In The Garden” Honorary Casket Bearers All of Doris’ Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren Arrangements with Collins Funeral Homes of Karlstad, Greenbush &Middle River, MN An online guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com