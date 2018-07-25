Florence Ferrier, 88

Florence Ferrier, age 88 of Baudette MN, died on Friday, July 20, 2018 at her home in Mankato MN.

Graveside service is 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the Pitt Cemetery in Pitt, MN.

Florence was born on February 3, 1930 in St. Peter, MN to Joseph T. and Lily J. (Anderson) Johnson. She was employed as a social worker before her marriage to Darwin L. Ferrier and was an author of several published books and worked at the Baudette Museum. She delighted in making children’s crafts with her nieces and nephews.

Florence will be greatly missed and remembered by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin in 1997.