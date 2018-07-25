John “Jack” Fish, 79

John (Jack) William Fish, 79, of Williams, Minnesota, died July 18, 2018, at LakeWood Health Center. Jack was born July 3, 1939, in Warroad, Minnesota, to Bill and Minnie Fish and was one of thirteen children. He was raised in Warroad and married Francine McCourt in 1961 and they raised five children in Baudette. After Jack was divorced, he met Della Jones who was his life partner for over 35 years until his passing.

During Jack’s lifetime, he worked in the Twin Cities area doing road construction and then as a selfemployed logger, contractor and trucker for the remainder of his life.

Jack was known as a kind and gentle man and enjoyed life with his many family and friends.

Jack is survived by his life partner, Della Jones of Williams, Minnesota, and his children, Russell Fish, Williams; April Stavig, Williams; Alan Fish, Baudette; Christine (Rob) Dorry, Grand Rapids; and Rita (Brett) Fish-Whitlock, Eagan, many grandchildren and siblings, Elsie Goetsch, Guy Fish, Albin Fish, David Fish, Ted Fish, Orville (Butch) Fish, and Caroline (Cookie) Will. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Minnie Fish, son-in-law, Dennis Stavig, and siblings, Milford Fish, Ora Fish, Dorothy Hardy, Etta Mae Muirhead, and Rodney Fish.

A family graveside service was held Monday, July 23, 2018, at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Williams. A celebration of his life will be held at the Wilderness Bar & Grill in Williams on Saturday, July 28th at 5:00 p.m.