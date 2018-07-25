Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 July 18, 2018, 6:30 p.m. Lake Bronson Community Center Lake Bronson, Minnesota The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairperson Burkel at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson and Sollund plus Superintendent/Principal Baron were present. Absent none. Duray moved, Sollund seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Koland moved, Olson seconded to approve the minutes of the June 20, 2018 Regular Meeting. UC Sollund moved, Duray seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Late June bills: Last Year This Year GENERAL $37,590.82 $18,393.74 FOOD SERVICE 201.05 390.10 COMMUNITY SERVICE 155.25 0.00 TOTAL $37,947.12 $18,783.84 July bills: Last Year This Year GENERAL $112,042.66 $126,562.51 FOOD SERVICE 0.00 456.00 COMMUNITY SERVICE 900.00 0.00 DEBT REDEMPTION 14,240.00 13,260.00 TOTAL $127,182.66 $140,278.51 Visitor present was Gretchen Baker. Member Koland moved and member Burkel seconded to approve the following consent agenda items: UC a. To accept the low milk bid from Food Servies of America. MILK Last Year This Year Food Services of America (Cass Clay) 1% 1/2 pint 0.18 0.18 Skim 1/2 pint 0.17 0.17 Skim Chocolate 1/2 pint 0.20 0.20 Cream Whip quart 7.35-32 ounce 7.74-32 ounces Shredded Cheese 5 lbs. 11.55 11.93 MILK Last Year This Year Dean Foods (Land O Lakes) 1% 1/2 pint 0.187 0.187 Skim 1/2 pint 0.185 0.174 Skim Chocolate 1/2 pint 0.193 0.196 Cream Whip pint 1.59 1.51 Shredded Cheese 5 lbs 15.06 16.30 b. To authorize the Superintendent to purchase fuel after seeking two price quotes and for early payment if a discount is available. c. To authorize School District #2358 to participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, and the Minnesota Kindergarten Milk Program, and accept responsibility for providing free and reduced price meals to eligible school children. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that District No. 2358 renew the National School Lunch Agreement set forth by the State Department of Education for the 2018-19 school year. (Copy of the complete agreement is on file in the Superintendent’s office) Member Sollund moved and member Duray seconded to set the Truth-in-Taxation dates as follows: Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 6 pm, and Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 6 pm, for the Continuation Hearing if needed. UC Member Olson moved and member Koland seconded to declare four school busses (6,7,8,11) as surplus to be sold on bid. UC Member Duray moved and member Koland seconded to approve a First Reading of Policy 722 Public Data Requests (SEE POLICY 722) UC Member Burkel moved and member Sollund seconded to approve the hiring of Roberta Walz as Bus Driver commencing for the 2018-19 school year. UC Member Burkel moved and member Sollund seconded to approve the hiring of Justine Johnson as VPK/School Readiness Teacher commencing for the 2018-19 school year. UC Member Duray moved and member Olson seconded to approve the 2018-19 Student Handbook as amended. UC Member Murray moved and member Burkel seconded to accept the following resolution to establish dates for filing affidavits of candidacy for the upcoming school board election. (SEE ATTACHMENT 1) UC Member Duray moved and member Sollund seconded to designate Business Manager Megan Hanson to make electronic funds transfers (EFTs) as needed by the District for the 2019 Fiscal Year. UC Member Murray introduced the following resolution approving the long-term facilities maintenance ten-year plan and moved for its adoption (SEE ATTACHMENT 2). The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by member Duray and, Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson and Sollund. And the following voted against the same: None. whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Member Sollund introduced the following resolution filling a school board vacancy by appointment and moved for its adoption (SEE ATTACHMENT 3). The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by member Duray and, Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson and Sollund. And the following voted against the same: None. whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Superintendent Baron reported on the following: Enrollment, Grants, Superintendent Evaluation, Sparcity/Budget Numbers, Audit and Sale of Items. NWRIC: Meeting next month. REGION 1: Nothing to report. Burkel moved, Olson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk . Next Meeting: August 15, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Tri-County School Staff Workroom Attachment 1 RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING DATES FOR FILING AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2358, State of Minnesota, as follows: 1. The period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No.2358 shall begin on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 and shall close on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. 2. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said filing dates to be published in the official newspaper of the district, at least two (2) weeks prior to the first day to file affidavits of candidacy. 3. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said filing dates to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least ten (10) days prior to the first day to file affidavits of candidacy. 4. The notice of said filing dates shall be in substantially the following form: NOTICE OF FILING FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2358 TRI-COUNTY SCHOOLS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing Affidavits of Candidacy for the office of School Board Member of Independent School District No. 2358 shall begin on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 and shall close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. At that election, four (4) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each and a Special Election will also be held to elect one member to the School Board for a term of two (2) years. Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk at Tri-County Schools, 303 Pembina Trail, Karlstad, MN 56732. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same ensuing general election. The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 p.m. on August 14, 2018. Dated: July 18, 2018 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD /s/______________________________ Mark Koland School District Clerk Attachment 2 EXTRACT OF MINUTES OF MEETING SCHOOL BOARD OF TRI-COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT ISD 2358 STATE OF MINNESOTA Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a School Board meeting of School District No. 2358, State of Minnesota, was held on July 18, 2018, at 6:30 pm, for the purpose, in part, of approving the District’s Long-Term Facility Maintenance Ten-Year Plan. Member Murray introduced the following resolution and moved for its adoption: RESOLUTION APPROVING SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2358 LONG-TERM FACILITY MAINTENANCE TEN-YEAR PLAN BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of District No. 2358, State of Minnesota, as follows: 1. The School Board of School District 2358 has approved the Long-Term Facility Maintenance Ten Year Plan for its facilities for 2019-2028. The various components of this plan are attached. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by member Duray and, upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson and Sollund. And the following voted against the same: None Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KITTSON I, the undersigned, being the duly qualified and acting Clerk of School District No. 2358, State of Minnesota, hereby certify that I have carefully compared the attached and foregoing extract of minutes of a meeting of School District No. 2358, held on the date therein indicated, with the original of said minutes on file in my office, and the same is a full, true and complete transcript insofar as the same relates to the approval of School District No. 2358 Long-Term Facility Maintenance Ten Year Plan. WITNESS MY HAND officially as such Clerk this 18th day of July, 2018. ________________________________ Mark Koland, Clerk School District No. 2358 Attachment 3 RESOLUTION FILLING SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT WHEREAS, a vacancy exists in the office of school board member with a term expiring on December 31, 2018; and WHEREAS, the vacancy occurred less than ninety (90) days prior to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in the first or second year of the vacant term; NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2358, State of Minnesota, as follows: Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.09, Subd. 5b, Raeya Hanson is hereby appointed to fill the vacancy and to serve until a successor is elected and qualified. The appointment shall be effective thirty (30) days after the adoption of this resolution unless a valid petition to reject the appointee is filed with the school district clerk pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.09, Subd. 5b(b) within that thirty (30) day time period. An election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, to elect a successor. WITNESS MY HAND officially as such Clerk this 18th day of July, 2018. _________________________________ Mark Koland, Clerk School District No. 2358 37