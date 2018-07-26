Jack Edwin Westover was born June 20, 1932 to Harold Edwin and Ella Evelyn (Alderson) Westover in Manitou, MN, the oldest of four children. Jack attended school in Minnesota at Birchdale, Loman and Indus, graduating from Indus in 1950.

After graduation he remained on the farm and raised dairy cattle with his father, Harold. Jack spent two years in the U.S. Army. Most of the two years were spent in Japan and Korea. After he was discharged from the Army, he came back home and continued to operate the dairy farm.

Jack married Daisy Wilson from Williams, MN on June 21, 1958. Jack and Daisy had five children: Neil, Pamela, Paul, Dean and Dale. All five children attended the Border grade school and Indus High School. Jack was a school bus driver as well as a farmer, driving the Indus bus for 22 years. Jack and Daisy belonged to the Congregational Church in Birchdale. They were both very active members and Jack served as a deacon for several years.

When their oldest son Neil graduated, he joined Jack in the farming. By this time Harold had retired. In 1986 they decided to give up farming and Jack started driving truck for Marvin Windows in Warroad. He drove that big yellow truck for 11 years. Between their family traveling and his truck driving, Jack has been in most of the 50 states.

Jack was one of the Birchdale fellows who organized the Birchdale Volunteer Fire Department. He acted as Fire Chief for a few years. When Jack started working for Marvins, he and Daisy moved to Baudette, MN. They joined the Baudette Congregational Church, where they were active members and Jack also served as a deacon for a few years. They also belonged to the Moose Lodge for several years, and Jack was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. He liked to hunt, fish, and go camping.

When Jack retired from Marvins, he started driving the town “maxi” van as a second driver. He did this driving until poor health forced him to retire. He hated to quit that job because he loved working for the seniors and taking them for their rides and outings.

In addition to their five children, Jack and Daisy have 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Evelyn, brother William “Bill,” sister Yvonne Wittler, brother-in-laws Harold Wittler and Duane Ulrich, in-laws Leon Wilson and Elvira Wilson and Mae Wilson, nephews Jackie Senkyr and Kent Wittler, and niece Linda Monkman.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Daisy; sons, Neil (Debbie), Paul (Tammy), Dean, Dale (Lynn); daughter, Pam (Robert) Skaggs; 10 grandchildren, Shannon, Jessi, J.R., Allen, Crystal, Brandy, Mindy, Kristin, Melissa and Jason; 16 great-grandchildren, Ella, Anissa, Altyn, Heaven, McKenna, Riley, Lila, Jacob, Maleena, Dylan, Amiya, Dylan, Claire, Charliann, Ellizabeth, and Emma; sister, Norma Ulrich; sister-in-laws, Grace Sonstegard, Judith (Don) Senkyr, Jane (Roger) Anderson and Mary (Gary) Bagne; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 2 PM at First Congregational Church in Baudette. Interment will be at Birchdale Cemetery at a later date.

