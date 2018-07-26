Lake Bronson to host rodeo

The place to be on August 3 – August 5 is Lake Bronson, MN. Bronson Fest is being held over the three days with all the days filled with entertainment for all ages. Friday August 3 features the Artist Unlimited Art Show, along with a picnic supper and car show at the Kittson County Museum.

Wojo’s Rodeo will be held on both Saturday and Sunday.

A parade will be Saturday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. with games, drawings, bingo, corn hole tournament, a Pork Loin dinner and a street dance in the evening with music by “Catalyst” to follow the afternoon activities.

Sunday, August 5 features church services at 9 a.m. and a pancake breakfast from 9:30 -11 a.m. in the Village Square with Wojo’s Rodeo to follow at 1 p.m.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!

