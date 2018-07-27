Lysfords ride 175 miles on T4T trail ride

Karlstad resident Doug Lysford and his daughter Kelsey participated in this year’s trail ride for Trails4Transplants, riding horse for 175 miles on horseback. Doug’s wife Nancy accompanied the group as support.

This year marks the sixth year of the trail ride for Trails4Transplants (T4T), a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for those affected by transplants. The trail ride is two weeks in length, and this year travelled from Wadena to Rochester, ending at the Transplant House on June 2.

Doug and Kelsey joined the group for eight days of the ride, starting at Pine Island, west of the cities. Doug’s daughter Kelsey really wanted to go, so they decided to be part of the ride this year. “She’s always loved to do the long rides,” he said.

They rode about 20-25 miles each day. Doug said this distance is fine; it’s after the 25 miles that it’s not fun any more.

This year, the riders stayed at fair grounds along the route, which had accommodations for the horses and electricity for the riders. In previous years, the group would camp in people’s yards along the way when the route was in North Dakota.

