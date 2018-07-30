Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings july 9, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, July 9, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. The meeting was called to order by Board Chair Simonson. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, and Useldinger Board members absent: none Boespflug moved to approve the minutes of the June 25, 2018, school board meeting as presented. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the agenda with the following additions and/or changes: 7.11 Football Bleachers & Press Box – ADDED 7.9.18 7.12 Purchase Chromebook Cases and Carts – ADDED 7.9.18 Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Member Simonson introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE HIRING OF CASUAL SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS FROM AN ESTABLISHED LIST WITHOUT INDIVIDUAL BOARD APPROVAL WHEREAS, the School Board has the power, pursuant to M.S. §12.35, to hire substitute teachers; and WHEREAS, the School Board recognizes that it will be necessary to hire casual substitute teachers from time to time in order to fulfill the district’s education obligations; WHEREAS, in order to consistently meet the academic needs of all students without interruption, the administration must be able to fill instructional vacancies, as they arise, without delay; THEREFORE, BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED THAT: 1. The School Board of Independent School District #595 hereby authorizes the school administration to establish and maintain an ongoing list of available casual substitute teachers. 2. The administration is hereby authorized to hire casual substitute teachers from such list as necessary without prior School Board approval for each individual hired in that capacity. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved that these delegated District employees be authorized to sign for the following specific accounts: 1. K-12 Petty Cash – Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, and James Muckenhirn 2. K-12 transfers from savings accounts to checking accounts for the payment of payroll – Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, and James Muckenhirn 3. K-12 transfers from savings accounts to checking accounts for the payment of monthly board bills – Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, and James Muckenhirn 4. K-12 CDs – Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, and James Muckenhirn 5. K-12 Activity Account – Treasurer Useldinger, Michael Kolness, and James Muckenhirn Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to name Superintendent Michael Kolness as the hearing officer to hear appeals regarding eligibility for free and reduced meals. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to continue with the offer vs. serve hot lunch program for all students in the East Grand Forks Public Schools, grades K-12, for the 2018-19 school year. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to renew the district’s membership in MREA at a cost of $2,500.00 for the 2018-19 school year. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to designate Michael Kolness, Superintendent of Schools, as the Identified Official with Authority to Authorize User Access to the MDE Secure Website. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to advertise for bids for the district’s fuel, milk, and bread needs for the 2018-19 school year. Bids will be received by 4:00 p.m. on August 8, 2018, in the Office of the Superintendent. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The following polices were presented for the second reading: Policy 201 Legal Status of the School Board Policy 202 School Board Officers Policy 203 Operation of the School Board – Governing Rules Policy 203.1 School Board Procedures; Rules of Order Policy 203.2 Order of the Regular School Board Meeting Policy 203.5 School Board Meeting Agenda Policy 203.6 Consent Agendas Policy 204 School Board Meeting Minutes Policy 205 Open Meetings and Closed Meetings Policy 206 Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints About Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations Policy 207 Public Hearings Policy 208 Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies Policy 209 Code of Ethics Policy 210 Conflict of Interest – School Board Members Policy 211 Criminal or Civil Action Against School District, School Board Members, Employee, or Student Policy 212 School Board Member Development Policy 213 School Board Committees Policy 214 Out-of-State Travel by School Board Members Thompson moved to approve the master agreement with Teamsters Local 120 – Food Service as presented and dated July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2020. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to create a K-5 reading coach position beginning with the 2018-19 school year and to advertise for the position. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to accept the quote from Cariveau Concrete Construction in the amount of $21,280.00 for the concrete pad for the bleachers and press box on the Senior High School Athletic Field. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to purchase seven Chromebook Charging Carts at a cost of $5,565.00 and 315 Chromebook cases at a cost of $15,750.00 from Tierney. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to reassign Chad Grassel as assistant principal for the 2018-19 school year. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to hire the following people: Paula Devine, Head Volleyball Coach Tyler Palmiscno, Head Boys’ Hockey Coach Tanner Miller, Head Speech Coach Kaylen Bakke, Assistant Cross Country Coach Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. All education opportunities will be offered without regard to sex, race, color, national origin, or handicap. Michael Kolness, Superintendent of Schools, is the school district’s Title IX Coordinator. His office is located at 1420 4th Avenue NW, East Grand Forks, Minnesota. His phone number is 218-773-3494. The school district and its employees will maintain a working atmosphere free of discriminatory insult, insinuation or intimidation, and all forms of employee sexual harassment, verbal or physical. To this end, the district has developed a sexual harassment policy and appointed Michael Kolness, Superintendent of Schools, as the district contact person, phone 218-773-3494. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments the June 28, 2018, payroll in the amount of $25,078.25. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to accept the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Todd & Nicole Jackman Senior High School Football 300.00 Nathan & Ashley Rambeck Senior High School FB Locker Legacy 360.00 Randy & Cathy Galstad Senior High School FB Locker Legacy 360.00 EGF Booster Club Track Vaulting Poles 444.00 EGF Booster club Girls’ Hockey Travel 818.55 EGF Booster Club Senior High School Pool Vacuum 87.99 EGF Booster Club Boys’ Basketball HUDL 400.00 EGF Booster Club Volleyball CMS Jerseys 1,168.20 EGF Booster Club Track Vaulting Poles 848.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $4,786.74 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #114127 through #114197 as follows: General Fund 01 $345,567.96 Food Service Fund 02 7,957.64 Community Education Fund 04 923.07 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 387,875.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 5.67 Activity Fund 21 14,157.52 Electronic Fund Transfers 110,286.48 Total Payments $866,773.34 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:24 p.m. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (Aug 1, 2018)