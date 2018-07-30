Greenbush/Middle River (MN) School Board Proceedings

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING May 21, 2018 7:30 PM (Middle River) 1. Call to Order at 7:32 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz Other Attendees: Cathy Schenkey, Bev Klegstad, Josh Smith, Barb Geer, Ryan Bergeron, Mark Stromsodt, Rachel Bukowski, Dan Taus, Justin Howard, Cookie Melby, Cooky Kujava 3. Listening Session Mark Stromsodt, Mayor of Middle River, representing the City of Middle River asked what was the future plan for the GMR School Building located in Middle River. Mr. Stromsodt indicted that the City of Middle River would like to purchase the building for $1.00 to be used for community events. Due to the «costliness of running the building», Mr. Stromsodt felt the school district should be willing to sell it for that amount. «This building was paid for by the taxpayers of Middle River and we would like to keep the building». 4. Approval of Agenda 4. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the May 21st, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 5. Minutes 5. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Shane Kilen and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of April 16th, 2018. 5. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the April 10th, 2018 public hearing. 5. 3. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard seconded by Jeff Nelson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the May 7th, 2018 public hearing. 6. Business Services 6. 1. A motion was made by Jeff Nelson seconded by Carrie Jo Howard and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #34880 through check #35004 for a total of $162,404.91 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated April 4th, 2018 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 6. 2. Treasurer’s Report 7. Reports 7.05 Thank You – Gator Robotics 7. 1. Listening Session The Board discussed the request from Mark Stromsodt and informed Mr. Stromsodt that the legalities of selling the building will need to be looked into. As reported by Supt. Jerome, nothing should be done with selling the building for 60 days due to the 60 day appeal period in effect after the closure of a building. The GMR School District will maintain the building in the meantime. Supt. Jerome was directed to investigate the legalities of any sale of the building. The building will be closed June 1st, 2018, however the playground will be available for kids to use. 8. Communications 8. 1. Superintendent 8. 1. a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of May 18th, 2018: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 318 • Greenbush School: Grades K-12 = 291 • Middle River School: Grades K-4 = 27 • Enrollment in , May 2017 K-12 : 364 • *See attached 8. 1. b. Buildings and Grounds • Roofing improvements are in the process of being scheduled to occur this summer over the music room and adjacent areas nearby. • Wrestling room wall mats will be replaced as required due to state fire marshal codes/requirements. 8. 1. c. US NEWS and WORLD REPORT RECOGNIZES GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL • Greenbush Middle River High School recognized as one of the Best High Schools in the State of Minnesota and United States in the 2018 US News and World Report • Over 20,000 schools were reviewed in the United States • 576 High Schools within the State of Minnesota • Evaluation is based on the following four conditions: • Performance on state proficiency assessments in Math and Reading : How do they compare to state expectations. • Performance of disadvantaged students on state proficiency assessments as compared to peers across the state. • Student graduation rates meet or exceed national standards. • Student level of college prepardness (primary indicator is AP Test results and participation) • 161 out of 576 High Schools were recognized as “Best in Minnesota and the United States” based on defined benchmarks 8. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 8. 1. e. Greenbush Middle River School District 2018 – 2019 Academic Calendar Options • Calendar options are attached for review • Calendar options have been presented to certified staff • 2018-2019 Calendar is being presented for board consideration / approval • All options contain 172 instructional days and a total of 8 additional days for certified staff (6 staff development days and 2 days in the form of P/T conferences. • The GMREA has indicated a preference for Calendar option #2. 8. 1. f. Minnesota State High School League • *see attached 8. 1. g. Minnesota State High School League FIRST Robotics State Championships • Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics Team #5172 crowned STATE CHAMPIONS of 2018 8. 1. h. Enhanced Building Security • Process of reviewing options to enhance building security at the Greenbush K-12 school site. 8. 1. i. Greenbush Middle River Staffing • Mrs. Ellis has submitted a letter of resignation. • Ms. Toia Starren has submitted a letter of resignation • Mr. Dan Loerzel has submitted a letter of resignation. 8. 1. j. Non-certified staff request • Request has been made by non-certified staff to be paid full daily rate of pay for unused PTO days by employees no longer working for GMR District next year. • Request was verbalized during a meeting with staff currently working at Middle River school site. 8. 1. k. Non-Certified Staff Negotiations 8. 1. l. Middle River School Building Discussion centered around whether the building would need to be put up for sale on bids as other school property. Building will be closed 6/1/18. 8. 1. m. Graduation 9. Principal Report 9. 1. Principal Schultz • Robotics • Prom • Senior Class Trip • Baccalaureate & Awards Evening • Academic Awards • Graduation • Post Season Sports Schedule • Handbook Revisions 10. Proposed Resolutions May 21st, 2018 10. 1. Member Jeff Nelson introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION PROPOSING TO PLACE TYLER CAMPBELL ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, as follows: 1. That it is proposed that TYLER CAMPBELL, a teacher of said school district, be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits, effective at the end of the 2017 – 2018 school year on June 30, 2018, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, subdivision 10. 2. That written notice be sent to said teacher regarding the proposed placement on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits as provided by law and said notice shall include a date for hearing if requested and be in substantially the following form: NOTICE OF PROPOSED PLACEMENT ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE AND NOTICE OF HEARING DATE, IF REQUESTED Dear Mr. Campbell: You are hereby notified that at the regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683 held on May 21st, 2018, consideration was given to your placement on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits as a teacher of Independent School District No. 2683, and a resolution was adopted by a majority vote of the Board, proposing your placement on unrequested leave of absence effective at the end of the 2017 – 2018 school year on June 30, 2018 , pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 122A.40, subdivision 10 upon the grounds described in said statute and which are specifically as follows : Lack of Pupils and Fiscal Limitations Under the provisions of the law, you are entitled to a hearing before the school board provided that you make a request in writing within fourteen days after receipt of this notice. If no hearing is requested within such period, it shall be deemed acquiescence by you to the school board’s proposed action. Yours very truly, SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2683 Clerk of the School Board 3. That each and all of the foregoing grounds of said notice are within the grounds for unrequested leave placement as set forth in Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, subdivision 10 and are hereby adopted as fully as though separately set forth and resolved herein. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Brandon Kuznia and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Kuznia, Jeff Nelson, Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard and the following voted against the same: Joe Melby, Laurie Stromsodt whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 10. 2. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Jeff Nelson, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the resignation of Toia Starren as special education teacher. 10. 3. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Jeff Nelson, that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the resignation of Dawn Ellis as school social worker/dean of students. Vote was 6 in favor with Joe Melby in dissention. 10. 4. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the resignation of Dan Loerzel as custodian. Vote was 6 in favor with Joe Melby in dissention. 10. 5. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Kurt Stenberg that, BE IT RESOLVED that t;he Board of Education of District 2683 approve the tenure of Laura Dahl as FACS teacher. 10. 6. A motion was made by Jeff Nelson, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 approve calendar option # 2 for the 2018 – 2019 academic year. 10. 7. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 authorizes membership in the Minnesota State High School League and delegates the control, supervision and regulation of interscholastic athletic and fine arts events to the Minnesota State High School League, and so hereby certifies to the State Commissioner of Education as provided for by Minnesota Statutes. 10. 8. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). Michael and Laura Ruzicka to Robotics Team 5172 $200.00 Anonymous Donation to Greenbush Middle River School Library $3,000.00 Anonymous Donation to Greenbush Middle River School System $10,000.00 10. 9. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Jeff Nelson, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the hiring of Bridget Stenberg as Administrative Assistant within the Greenbush Middle River Principal Office. Kurt Stenberg abstained from voting. 10. 10. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the Greenbush Middle River Student Handbook modifications as presented for 2018 – 2019 academic year by Principal Schultz. 11. Adjournment Motion: Laurie Stromsodt Second: Carrie Jo Howard 12. Communications Regular School Board Meeting – June 18th 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING June 18, 2018 7:30 PM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 7:34 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg Other Attendees: Cooky Kujava, Chad Cater, Cathy Schenkey, Arlette Pearson, Terry Howard, Mary Stauffenecker, Ryan Bergeron 3. Listening Session 4. Approval of Agenda 4. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Strosodt, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the June 18th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 5. Minutes 5. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of May 21st, 2018. 6. Business Services 6. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Jeff Nelson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #35005 through check #35089 for a total of $157,114.30 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated May 7th, 2018 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 6. 2. Treasurer’s Report 7. Reports 7. 1. Listening Session Mary Stauffenecker addressed the Board about looking into the possibility of signage at the edge of town that would indicate awards school has received and all of the positive things are students are doing. Has the Board ever considered pursuing something like this? Board members discussed the possibility of such signage and costs related. Additional research will be done to investigate costs. Chad Cater addressed the Board, wanting to know if he could ask questions and would they be answered. He was cautioned that not all questions could or would be answered at the regular Board Meeting. His primary question was if there was a scheduled meeting on the following night. He was told that a Sports Board Committee Meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night, 6/19. He further questioned «can people attend?» and was told yes. He wondered if this meeting had been posted. Typically Committee Meetings have not been posted in the past but after further discussion, administration was instructed to post all Committee Meetings. Arlette Pearson addressed the Board inquiring «Why has the Adminisstration and School Board removed stationary (built in) items from the Middle River School building.» «I would like an explanation of why the cabinets were removed from the elementary rooms.» Supt. Jerome reminded Board members that an email was sent to all Board members regarding anything in the Middle River building that had been donated. In that email he instructed Board members to report to their constituents that if there were items that had been donated, upon proof of that donation, items would be returned to the person, family or organization making the donation. Arlette Pearson also requested to be put on a list to receive all notices and minutes of the School Board Meetings. Following discussion of what items are posted to the school’s website, Board member Stromsodt asked Ms. Pearson if she would like those notices emailed or mailed to her to which Ms. Pearson indicated she would like them mailed. 7.2. Secretary Position Question Board member Stromsodt reported that she received email from Nancy Olson indicating that she was not given the opportunity to apply for the school’s secretary position being vacated by the retirement of Cheryl Hanson. Supt. Jerome and Principal Sharon Schultz reviewed with the Board the process that was used to hire to fill this vacancy. An email was sent out to all staff indicating that there was an opening in this position and anyone who was interested should contact either Supt. Jerome or Principal Schultz directly with this specific interest. Principal Schultz reported that Ms. Olson had made a comment following a meeting that she would like to be considered for any openings in the Greenbush building and that two people heard her. Principal Schultz said that she did not recall this comment when considering those interested in the position. No interviews were held and the individual ultimately offered this position exhibited the «skill set necessary for the job», as reported by Principal Schultz at both the May and June meetings. After much discussion it was determined that any open para positions would be offered to Ms. Olson. 8. Communications 8. 1. Superintendent 8. 1. a. Buildings and Grounds • Maintenance and custodial staff are completing tasks necessary to prepare for upcoming school year. • Tasks include but are not limited to: cleaning, painting, routine maintenance/upkeep of buildings and grounds and migrating school district property into one school building. • Roof repairs are scheduled to begin in July 8. 1. b. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 8. 1. c. Badger Greenbush Middle River School Gator Clay Busters • Currently ranked 4th in the State of Minnesota • Coaches and participants at competition were interviewed by Time magazine. 8. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District Independent Annual Financial Audit • Eide Bailly is scheduled to conduct annually district audit during the month of August pending board approval for Fiscal Year 2018 • Eide Bailly has conducted district audits for the past five years. • *see attached document 8. 1. e. Minnesota Rural Education Association 1. Greenbush Middle River School District is currently a member of the Minnesota Rural Education Association 2. MREA advocates exclusively for Greater Minnesota School Districts 3. MREA provides guidance and information relating to best practice within education, professional development opportunities as well as legislative policy. 4. MREA provides a voice at the Minnesota Legislature advocating for policy, testifying before committees as well as informing legislators on the issues that impact rural education. 5. Annual board approval is required to renew membership in the Minnesota Rural Education Association. 8. 1. f. Minnesota School Board Association 1. Greenbush Middle River School District currently is a member of the Minnesota School Board Association 2. Dues are required annually 3. MSBA assists the Greenbush Middle River School District on a variety of issues such as policy development, negotiations, human resources, advice based on legal precedent, legislative lobbying 4. *see attached 8. 1. g. Greenbush Middle River Staffing 1. Mrs. Schultz is recommending the hiring of Kaitlynn Wilson as a special education teacher effective beginning of 2018 – 2019 academic year. 2. Mr. Campbell has submitted a letter of resignation. 8. 1. h. Greenbush Middle River School FIRST Robotics Documentary entitled “Small Town Robot” 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38HeDHoshT8 8. 1. i. Greenbush Middle River School District call for Milk and Bread Bids 1. Annually the Greenbush Middle River School District for Bread and Milk Bids 2. Bids will be reviewed and approved during the July or August Board Meeting. 8. 1. j. Projected 2018-2019 Budget 1. *details to be provided – this Budget was prepared based on enrollment of 288 9. Principal Report 9. 1. Principal Schultz • Joint Sports Board 6/19 @ 7:00 pm • Clay Target Team • Golf • Softball • Section 8A Coaches of the Year 10. Proposed Resolutions June 18th, 2018 10. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the resignation of Tyler Campbell as elementary education teacher.10. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the hiring of Kaitlynn Wilson as special education teacher. 10. 3. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 to renew annual membership with the Minnesota Rural Education Association. 10. 4. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve Eide Bailly to conduct annual district audit. 10. 5. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 to renew annual membership with the Minnesota School Boards Association. 10. 6. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 call for bids for milk and bread to be purchased during the 2018 – 2019 academic year. 10. 7. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the projected 2018 – 2019 budget as presented. 10. 8. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC to Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics $8,000.00 The POLARIS Foundation to Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics $2,000.00 MONSANTO FUND to Greenbush Middle River Clay Target Team $2,500.00 11. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Jeff Nelson 12. Communications 1. Regular School Board Meeting – July 16th, 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush (August 1, 2018)