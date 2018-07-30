Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Drifting and trolling spinners and crawlers east of Long Point has been on fire. Reports of one pass being mainly slot fish and the next pass picking away at walleyes and saugers for the fry pan. Some anglers even jigging with good success. Trolling cranks out in the deep mud good when fishing slows in the afternoon. 24 -32 feet. As always hammered gold, chartreuse, pink, UV colors are good starting points.On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is open until Sept 30. Hearing good reports. Pike and smallies are being found in tributaries into Rainy River. Weed edges holding a variety of fish.Up at the NW Angle… Water temps are consistently in the mid to high 70’s. In Minnesota, walleyes being caught on reefs with a jig and minnow. Bottom bouncers and crank-baits in 24-28 feet of water. Covering a lot of ground is key when the fish aren’t schooled together. Lots of 40”+ Pike caught while trolling, reports of large muskies also. Mud bottomed areas deeper than 25ft for best results on Canadian side. A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging