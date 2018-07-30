Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is open until Sept 30 . Hearing good reports. Pike and smallies are being found in tributaries into Rainy River. Weed edges holding a variety of fish.

Up at the NW Angle…

Water temps are consistently in the mid to high 70’s.

In Minnesota, walleyes being caught on reefs with a jig and minnow. Bottom bouncers and crank-baits in 24-28 feet of water. Covering a lot of ground is key when the fish aren’t schooled together. Lots of 40”+ Pike caught while trolling, reports of large muskies also. M

ud bottomed areas deeper than 25ft for best results on Canadian side.

