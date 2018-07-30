Richard “Rick” Lund, 61

Richard “Rick” Lund, age 61 of East Grand Forks, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

Richard B. Lund was born on June 12, 1957 in Karlstad, MN, the son of Lawrence and Gertrude “Trudy” (Anderson) Lund. Rick grew up and attended school in East Grand Forks, graduating from East Grand Forks Senior High School. He married Debby Dow in Grand Forks, ND in 1979. Rick worked as a Sales Representative in Phoenix AZ and in Grand Forks, ND. Rick had a way of keeping humor no matter what the situation was.

Family members of Rick include his daughters Nicole McLeod and Michelle Lund both of Gilbert, AZ; mother Trudy Lund of East Grand Forks; sister, Debra Lund of Lyons, CO; brothers, William (Aimee) Lund of Arvada, CO and Dave (Mary Gail) Homstad of East Grand Forks, MN and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Lund and sister Susan Nygard.

Memorial Gathering: Will be held privately at a later time.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota