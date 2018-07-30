Ross Lund, 37, of Grand Forks, ND died Saturday, July 28, 2018 in the comfort of his home, Grand Forks, ND following complications from diabetes.

Ross Lund was born March 19, 1981 in Grand Forks, ND the son of William and Marcia (Abel) Lund. He grew up in Grand Forks and graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 2000. He played Jr. Hockey before attending and graduating from Dakota College in Bottineau, ND where he also played hockey. He attended Mayville State College and Lake Region State College in Devils Lake majoring in Peace Officer Training. He was a deputy sheriff in Ramsey County, ND from 2007-2009. He worked in the Oil Field in Western North Dakota, then returned to Grand Forks in 2015 where he owned and operated Lund’s Lawncare & Landscaping and Gun & Run Labs while pursuing his passion of hunting and the outdoors. One of Ross’s favorite places to be was at the “Red Cabin” on Maple Lake with his family. He loved them more then anything and was always there for them. They were his world and always was his first priority.

He is survived by his parents Bill and Marcia of Grand Forks, siblings, Lucy (Ben) Liden of Ardoch, ND, Greta (Adam) Silewski of Grand Forks, ND, Edith, Louise and Billy Lund of Grand Forks, 1 nephew, 4 nieces, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents. Duaine (Dewey) & Christina (Kiki) Lund and Merlyn (Mouse) & Margaret Abel.

Ross was a camper and long time counselor at Camp Sioux where he made many memories and life-long friends. Memorials can be made to American Diabetes Association: Camp Sioux.

Memorial Services: 2:30 PM, Friday, August 3, 2018 at United Lutheran Church, 324 Chestnut St., Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at United Lutheran Church, Grand Forks, ND and also one hour prior Memorial Service on Friday in the church.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota