Lake of the Woods County (MN) Board Proceedings

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners' Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel and Ken Moorman. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: CPUI Agreement, Motor Pool update, and PILT Payments. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of June 26, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $6,576.92, Commissioners Warrants $1,836.88, Commissioners Warrants $14,853.30. WIKSTROM TELEPHONE- Brian Wikstrom and Al Lundeen met with the board and gave an update on the Broadband Plans for Lake of the Woods County which includes the following: Fiber to the homes in many locations and buildings in all of the area in the county in the next few years; fiber optic cable at the NW Angle to the Islands; updating microwave service to the NW Angle to gigabit, serves Verizon wireless and its land line customers- to be installed in July and upgrading all of its fixed wireless services,( Baudette is near to completion). The board thanked them for the update on the Broadband Plans. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$72,581.97-Road & Bridge-$24,036.69, Co. Devlp. -$21,490.00 -Solid Waste-$6,169.61-EDA-$1,024.72- Taxes-$252.00. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 7/10/2018 For Payment 7/13/2018 Vendor Name Amount Computer Professionals Unlimited Inc 3,432.00 Election Systems & Software, Inc 3,534.00 Howard’s Oil Company 3,264.12 LOW Highway Dept 4,087.50 Ranger GM 36,741.46 Rolyan Buoys 3,253.00 Roseau County Sheriff 2,961.45 SeaChange Print Innovations 3,650.82 Titan Machinery – Roseau 17,738.53 TOTALFUNDS 4,000.00 Williams Youth Recreation Association 20,000.00 55 Payments less than 2000 22,892.11 Final Total: 125,554.99 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: June 27, 2018-$40,631.20, July 3, 2018-$383,035.57, July 5, 2018-$164,496.22. Appointment of 2018 Election Judges, UOCAVA&Absentee Ballot Boards and Hourly Pay Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following election judges for the 2018 primary and general elections: Christie Russell, Sandy Peterson, Judy Johnson, Shelley Pepera, Aprille Albrecht, Rita Krause, Margie Sporlein, Stacy Novak, Dale Boretski, Dawn Christianson, John Carroll, Dena Pieper, Alisa Jacobsen, Heather Larson, Barb Larson, Lester Boomgaarden, Bob Gubbels, Jill Gubbels, Tabitha Ubel, Beverly Becklund, Cindy McDougall, Jo Aery, Jamie Boretski-LaValla, Janet Rudd, Rita Hasbargen, Erik Tange and Lorene Hanson. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the hourly pay for election judges as follows: head election judges at $11.00 per hour and election judges at $10.50 per hour, effective with the 2018 elections. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to appoint the following Election Judges to the UOCAVA & Absentee Ballot Boards for the 2018 Primary and General Elections: Christie Russell, Rita Hasbargen, Stacy Novak, Janet Rudd, Dawn Christianson, Erik Tange and Lorene Hanson. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to appoint Commissioners Hasbargen and Waibel to the Canvassing Board for the 2018 Primary and General Election. HUMAN RESOURCES-Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick met with the board informing the board that Cooper Mickelson has resigned effective July 12 and requested permission to advertise, interview and hire Inspector I. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick and Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to advertise, interview and hire an Inspector, with the tier option if applicant(s) do not have the requirements of four (4) years of experience at grade 9 and when years of experience are fulfilled move to grade 12. MOTOR POOL /MOTOR POOL POLICY-Motor Pool Committee members Peder Hovland, MaryJo Otten and Lorene Hanson met with the board to inform the board that they received quotes for a 2018 Dodge Durango and 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. The board requested that they trade the 2009 Chevrolet Impala and 2006 Dodge Van Caravan. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the Motor Pool Committee to purchase a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, in the amount of $26,857.40 and 2018 Dodge Durango, in the amount of $24,560.00 with applicable fees and taxes. Motor Pool Policy-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson informed the board that the Motor Pool committee reviewed the Policy and discussed the mileage rate for personal vehicles being used for work related reasons. The mileage rate does not reference the reimbursement rate and it was decided that it should be clarified in the policy as the rate set by the Commissioners at the beginning of the year at the IRS rate (currently .545 cents per mile). Taking a personal car instead of the motor pool vehicle will be at the discretion of the department head. Other possible changes to the Policy will be forthcoming. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to add to the Motor Pool Policy the IRS rate that is set by the County Board at the beginning of each year for reimbursement. PILT PAYMENT/MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL-Chairman Arnesen reviewed the Lake of the Woods County Payment In lieu of Taxes with the board and discussed the MPC meeting that Public Works Director Tim Erickson and himself attended in regards to the expansion of the landfill and other issues. PUBLIC WORKS- Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to advertise for bids for SAP 039-598-066. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund and SWCD Resource Technician, Mike Hirst met with the board and reviewed the One Watershed One Plan and options of Joint Powers Entity or Joint Powers Collaboration. GEORGE SWENTIK-George Swentik met with the board to discuss County Road 142 drainage issues and the need for the ditch to be cleaned. Public Works Director, Tim Erickson informed the board that this ditch is on the Five-Year Plan for maintenance. CPUI CONTRACT-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, County Assessor MaryJo Otten and MIS Director, Peder Hovland met with the board to discuss the CPUI agreement. No action was taken. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 11:55a.m.