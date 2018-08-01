Leonard Dennis Cole was born in Warroad, MN, on March 17, 1945, to Lenora (Otto) and Chancy Cole, Sr. He attended school in Warroad. Leonard lived in Kansas and Montana after he was done with school.

Leonard met his soulmate, Cristal Solo, in 1993 and they moved to Fairbanks, AK, where they lived for five years. During this time they got married and had a son, Joshua. They got to spend lots of time with sisters Bev and Donna and their families. He worked for the Fort Knox Gold Mine. He loved fishing, camping, and hunting while living in Alaska and he met so many good friends.

Leonard, Cristal, and Josh moved back to Minnesota in 1999 and made Williams their home. Leonard did so many things in life but loved truck driving the most. He was a people person and loved visiting with everybody. His love of music had him playing in a band with Clint and others. He played bass guitar.

He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved his family very much. He courageously battled cancer until his heart could take no more and went peacefully with his wife and son by his side on July 23, 2018, and now is with his mom and dad in heaven.

Leonard leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Cristal; his faithful canine companion “Coco”; son Josh (Desi) of Williams, MN; daughters Brenda (Kyle) Johnson of Fairbanks, AK, Sherri (Mark) Harder of Adrian, MN, Kris (Bill) Hayes of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Gerald, Garrick, Dani, Riley, Nick, Colleen, Rachel, Samantha; great-grandchildren Felix, Alice, Zoe, Braden; brothers Chancy Jr. (Jeanette), Mark (Sharon), Byron (Pam) all of Warroad, Jerry (Thelma) of MT; sisters Bev (Clint) Gibbons of Warroad, Donna (Bill) Hutchens of Alaska; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mom and dad, sisters-in-law Lavonna and Margaret, nephews Greg and Brad.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be on Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 11-4 at the Lake Township Hall in Warroad. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com