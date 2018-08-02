Private family services for Clare Johnson, 81 year old long time Buffalo resident who passed away early Tuesday morning at the Johnson County Health Care Center, will be held by his family at a later date. Donations in Mr. Johnson’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com Clare Eugene Johnson was born on February 7, 1937 in Kennedy, Minnesota to Clarence T. and Edith Johnson. He grew up and went to the Grants School in Kittson County, Minnesota and graduated from Karlstad High School in Karlstad, Minnesota with the class of 1955. After high school he joined U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea where he drove an ambulance for a M.A.S.H. unit. After an honorable discharge he returned to Minnesota and attended Mayville State Teacher’s College in Mayville, North Dakota where he received a B.S. in Education in 1961. In that same year he moved to Buffalo, Wyoming where he took a job with Johnson County School District #1 as their Librarian. He was married on April 19, 1962 in Lovell, Wyoming to Donna Lee Lottine and they made their home in Buffalo. Clare continued as Librarian for the Johnson County Schools for 37 years, retiring in 1998. Clare continued working after retirement doing yards, painting and taking care of his rentals. He was a very energetic and was very seldom seen sitting still. He completely retired in 2012 and continued living in Buffalo until his death. Clare’s passion was work but was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed woodworking and collected farm toys. He is survived by his wife Donna of Buffalo; two sons Byron Johnson and his wife Katie of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Pat Johnson; one daughter Fay Emily and her husband Alvin of Ray, North Dakota; one brother LaMar Johnson and his wife Audrey of Kennedy, Minnesota; three sisters. Bernice Wetterlund of Warren, Minnesota, Almae Henderson of Marysville, California and Yvonne Schulte and her husband Edwin of Osceola, Wisconsin and four grandchildren, Daniel and Andi Johnson and Denna and Austin Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Vivian.