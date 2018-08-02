James William Bennett, 83 died on July 31st2018 at his home in Moorhead MN. Services will be held August 4th at 11 AM at the United Congregational Church UCC in Birchdale MN. Lunch to follow at the Birchdale Hall.

James (Jim) was born on August 21st1934 in Int’l Falls to William (Bud) and Margreate Bennett. He grew up in the Birchdale area graduating from Indus High School. After high school he did a tour of duty in the Army at Ft. Bliss in El Paso TX. He married Ann Payne of El Paso TX and they had three children, Lynn (Randy Bendewald), Kristal Bennett and Steven Bennett.

He worked for the Falls Ready Mix for many years until injury forced his retirement. Over the years he farmed, logged and owned his own gravel and cement business.

He was instrumental in forming the Birchdale Volunteer Fire Department and served on the District 363 School Board.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann, daughters Lynn (Randy) Bendewald, Kristal and son, Steve Bennett. Granddaughter’s Trisha (Adam) Reinwald, Laurel Hasbargen and Veronica (Andy) Olson.

Great-grandchildren Alder Reinwald and Adeline and Emmett Olson.

His sister Alice Bennett of Tucson, AZ a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harold and Lou Payne of Idaho.

Numerous beloved nephews and nieces.