Mark Glad named new commander of Greenbush American Legion Post 88

After serving as Commander of the Greenbush American Legion Post 88 for the last 16 years, Robert Novacek turned the duties over to the new Commander, Mark Glad, on June 1, 2018. Originally from Lancaster, Minn., Mark served with the United States Marines from 1989-1993. He and his wife, Tanya, and their two children reside in Greenbush.

The Legion Commander is responsible for overseeing all functions of the Legion Post and chairs the monthly meetings which are held the second Tuesday of the month. He is in charge of securing a speaker and emceeing Memorial Day programs, organizes the color guard and legion float for Greenbush’s Fourth of July parade, and is in charge of the Veterans Day evening meal for members and guests at the legion in November. He arranges the presence of the color guard at funerals of deceased veterans, and also at the American Legion baseball tournaments held in Greenbush, plus more.

Commander Glad stated that at the present time there are 80 plus members of the local legion. “There are from eight to 12 active members with eight to 15 who assist on the color guard. It would be nice to get more members – we’ve lost a lot of the older ones.”

Robert added, “At the Memorial Day Roll Call of Deceased Veterans a total of 199 names were read.”

In the 1970’s charitable gambling was introduced and its growth over the years has enabled Post 88 to once again become a major financial contributor to community causes. It continues to support the Robotics Team 5172, the Legion baseball team, the Greenbush Community Fund, the Veterans Day Legion supper, and other community needs.

Evening meals are available by Kelly Christianson every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening. She is also available to cater events at the Legion.

“We’re open to providing the banquet room for large events such as class reunions, graduation open houses and wedding receptions, etc.” Robert stated.

Novacek retired from the United States Army and Minnesota National Guard after serving for 28 years. He and his wife, Carol, are rural Greenbush residents. There are four children in the family.