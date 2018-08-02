Sheriff asking for information on missing person case

The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a missing persons case. The missing person is Becky Jo Look, who was last seen in Halma, MN, in October 1995.

Look was originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She met Halma resident Todd Spilde in New Mexico, and they moved to Halma in July 1995.

Look was known to call her family in Albuquerque on a regular basis. But her last phone call with family came October 1, 1995.

Look’s family never heard from her again. At the time of her disappearance, Look was 41 years old.

In February 1996, one of Look’s daughters notified the Kittson County Sheriff that she was missing. It wasn’t uncommon to go a month with no word from Look, but after five months of no contact, the family became concerned.

Records show Look cashed a check at The Frog Pond in Halma sometime that week in October. But then the trail stops.

Look had been telling friends she wanted to move back to New Mexico, Florida, or Oregon, where her three daughters lived.

