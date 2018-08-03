Moosefest planned August 9-11

| | 0

Karlstad’s annual Moosefest is here again, and this year the festivities begin Wednesday, August 8.

Wednesday

Potato Klub Supper Fundraiser at the Community Center from 4-6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Karlstad Senior Center.

Thursday

Karlstad Senior Living will host a community picnic from 4-6 p.m. in the nursing home parking lot.

Music at the Pavilion will feature Jodi and Brennen Kirkiede and Shane Olson from 6:30-8 p.m. Bring a chair.

Friday

The Karlstad Fire Department will hold a Hot Dog and Bean Feed from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Fire Hall. During that time, the kids can participate in the Tractor Pull at 5 p.m., the Quarter Scramble, and Magician Jeffrey Salveson will entertain from 6-7 p.m.

Youth night at MoosePark will feature a Cornhole tourney for ages 8 to 18 (sign up by August 6).

At 6:30 p.m., the Tri-County Sports Boosters will host a three on three basketball tournament on the MoosePark Basketball Court for boys and girls grades three through twelve and adults.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment