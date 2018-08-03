Moosefest planned August 9-11

Karlstad’s annual Moosefest is here again, and this year the festivities begin Wednesday, August 8.

Wednesday

Potato Klub Supper Fundraiser at the Community Center from 4-6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Karlstad Senior Center.

Thursday

Karlstad Senior Living will host a community picnic from 4-6 p.m. in the nursing home parking lot.

Music at the Pavilion will feature Jodi and Brennen Kirkiede and Shane Olson from 6:30-8 p.m. Bring a chair.

Friday

The Karlstad Fire Department will hold a Hot Dog and Bean Feed from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Fire Hall. During that time, the kids can participate in the Tractor Pull at 5 p.m., the Quarter Scramble, and Magician Jeffrey Salveson will entertain from 6-7 p.m.

Youth night at MoosePark will feature a Cornhole tourney for ages 8 to 18 (sign up by August 6).

At 6:30 p.m., the Tri-County Sports Boosters will host a three on three basketball tournament on the MoosePark Basketball Court for boys and girls grades three through twelve and adults.

