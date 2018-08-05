Painting of historic Karlstad on display during Moosefest

The following is a an excerpt of the story behind the details; a full description will be posted along with the painting.

“It’s Twilight Time”

This painting portrays the details of an event that occurred at sunset on July 4, 1920. It is a beautiful summer evening. Many people have gathered on south Main Street, to celebrate the fourth of July. During this era, Karlstad hosted a large Independence Day Celebration. Not only local residents, but many residents from the surrounding area came to enjoy the event.

At the center of the painting is the Karlstad Motor Company just built and owned by Mr. and Mrs. Turnwall. At the south end of the block is the Turnwall residence. Between them was a large grassy area. That is now the parking lot of the Motel.

The image shows the grand opening of the Karlstad Motor Company. It had an impressive facade of fancy brickwork. At first, the gas pumps were located along the north side of the building on the side street just between the Motor Company and the Bertrum-Wright Lumber Company. They were moved to the front of the building later, when car gasoline sales grew.

