Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is open until Sept 30 . Pike and smallies are being found in tributaries into Rainy River. Wabanica, Baudette Bay, and Clementson always holding good fish. Weed edges holding a variety of fish.

Up at the NW Angle…

In Minnesota, walleyes biting while bait fishing with a jig and minnow on top of structure like reefs and rocks. Bottom bouncers and crankbaits in a little deeper water such as 24-28. Some trophy pike and big muskies being caught near walleye schools. Canadian walleyes spread out in deeper mud areas around 24 ft. Muskies being caught on a variety of bucktails over weeds and rocks.

