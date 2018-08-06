Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
The big walleyes are still on fire. The fields East of Long Point and North of Zippel Bay continues to be good. Pulling spinners and jigging during the morning, crankbaits effective all day. West bar of garden producing as well as Little Oak area. Trolling cranks out in the deep mud bringing in walleyes of all sizes including many trophy walleyes. 24 -32 feet. Chartreuse, pink, UV colors working good most days and purple on cloudy days.On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is open until Sept 30. Pike and smallies are being found in tributaries into Rainy River. Wabanica, Baudette Bay, and Clementson always holding good fish. Weed edges holding a variety of fish.Up at the NW Angle… In Minnesota, walleyes biting while bait fishing with a jig and minnow on top of structure like reefs and rocks. Bottom bouncers and crankbaits in a little deeper water such as 24-28. Some trophy pike and big muskies being caught near walleye schools. Canadian walleyes spread out in deeper mud areas around 24 ft. Muskies being caught on a variety of bucktails over weeds and rocks. A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo
dging