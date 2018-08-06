Luella “Tudy” Krostue, 95, of Fisher, MN passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

Luella Mae Vandeventer was born on February 24, 1923 to Emmett and Myrtle (Atwood) Vandeventer in Laurel, NE. Luella attended school in East Grand Forks, MN. She graduated from cosmetology school in Grand Forks, ND and worked for Kato’s Beauty Salon. She married Gunder Krostue on December 9, 1942 in Grand Forks, ND and was very proud to become a farmer’s wife. They lived and farmed in the Bygland Township area, retiring in 1981. They moved to Fisher, MN in 1987. Gunder passed away on June 7, 1996. Luella moved to the Good Samaritan Heritage Village in February of 2009, where she met and made many wonderful friends. Luella was very active in Bygland Lutheran Church where she belonged to the Ladies Aid and taught Sunday School. Luella was also famous for her homemade donuts and fudge. Her greatest joy was her family. Luella was a gracious and loving person and will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

Luella is survived by two sons, Larry (Mary Don) Krostue, David (Cathy) Krostue, both of Fisher, MN, and three daughters, Judy Gustafson of Thief River Falls, MN, Marsha (Jim) Ketring of Fisher, MN and Marilyn (Rick) Mont of Grand Forks, ND; thirteen grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Luella is preceded in death by her husband, Gunder; her parents; three brothers, Rolland (Bud), Wilfred (Bill) and LeRoy (Buzz) Vandeventer; three sisters, Zora Sorenson, Susan Sirek and Joyce Bellamy and a granddaughter Traci Senger

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM on Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Bygland Lutheran Church.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, August 2, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also 1 hour prior to Funeral Service on Friday at the Bygland Lutheran Church.

Interment: Bygland Lutheran Cemetery

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota