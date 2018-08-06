Richard “Dick” Anderson, 82

Richard “Dick” Anderson, age 82 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND with his family by his side.

Richard “Dicky George” Anderson was born on August 30, 1935 in East Grand Forks, MN, the son of Arthur and Violet (Swanberg) Anderson. Dick grew up on the Point in East Grand Forks, MN. The family moved to California in the mid bies1950’s for a couple of years and came back to the Point. In 1957 he joined the United States Marines and served until 1959. In 1958 while in the Marines he married Rosemary Yanish in East Grand Forks. Dick was a self-employed painter with Nokelby-Anderson from 1960 to 1980. Dick then continued painting with his brother Jack, his good friend Gary Nokelby, his two sons Thomas, and Tony until he retired. Dick made many memories fishing and hunting with his family and friends. Dad loved being involved in raising his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature and the changing of seasons . He had a wonderful soul that made people know they mattered in his life. You knew you were special to him because he would go out of his way to visit you at every opportunity. He enjoyed bicycling in his later years visiting many in his neighborhood. He will be missed dearly by family, friends, and the neighborhood children.

He is survived by his Sons, Thomas (Sherry) Anderson of Cushing, MN, Anthony (Sandy) Anderson and Michael Anderson (Chisun) both of East Grand Forks, MN; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Overboe of Fargo, ND and Alice (Terry) Beaudry of Alvarado, MN.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl Anderson, Jack Anderson, and Sister Norma Whittemore

Memorial Service: 2:30 PM on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service on Tuesday in Dahl Funeral Home.

