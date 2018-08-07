City of East Grand Forks, MN ORDINANCE NO. 25 4TH SERIES

ORDINANCE NO. 25 4TH SERIES AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS, MINNESOTA, BY AMENDING CHAPTER 72 ENTITLED “PARKING REGULATIONS” BY ADDING SECTION 72.19; AND BY ADOPTING BY REFERENCE CITY CODE CHAPTER 10 AND SECTION 10.99 WHICH, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CONTAIN PENALTY PROVISIONS. THE CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS ORDAINS: Section 1. Purpose and Intent. The purpose and intent of this ordinance is to authorize reserved parking on Demers Avenue N.W. between River Drive and Second Avenue N.W. on both sides of Demers Avenue N.W. The parking will begin 20 feet east of River Street and continue to 20 feet west of the intersection of Second Avenue N.W. and Demers Avenue N.W. Said reserve parking will be to allow motorcycle parking on Wednesday nights to host a special event, “Bike Night” at Sickie’s Garage Burgers and Brews. Section 2. Amendments Chapter 72. Chapter 72 of Title VII of the Traffic Code is hereby amended to add Section 72.19 as follows: SECTION 72.19. RESERVED PARKING ON DEMERS AVENUE. To facilitate an annual special event “Bike Night” at Sickies Garage (hereinafter “the promotor”) in downtown East Grand Forks the following parking restriction will be implemented. (A) Unless specifically revoked or modified by Resolution of the City Council each Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. beginning after Memorial Day and ending Labor Day the on-street parking along Demers Avenue N.W. from River Street N.W. to Second Street N.W. shall be reserved for the annual special event “Bike Night” being promoted each Wednesday evening. (B) Demers Avenue is a Minnesota Trunk Highway. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (hereinafter “MnDOT”) must be kept informed of any ordinance affecting the Trunk Highway System and approve all proposed signage. The reserved parking is contingent upon annual approval by MnDOT. (C) The promoter shall place MnDOT approved temporary special event parking signs along the route to notify the public of the reserved parking. Any motor vehicle parked in violation of the parking restrictions shall be relocated to the nearest City parking lot preferably on River Street at the expense of the promotor, at the promotor’s discretion. Said relocation shall be performed by a towing company licensed to do business in the City of East Grand Forks. Section 3. City Code Title 1 General Provisions, Chapter 10 entitled General Provisions are hereby adopted in their entirety, by reference, as though repeated verbatim herein. Section 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force after its passage, publication and then beginning on August 15, 2018. It shall be given the Number 25, 4th Series. (July 11-18, 2018)