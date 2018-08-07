STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 60-PR-18-1432 In Re: Estate of Donald W. Geddes NOTICE AND ORDER OF aka Donald Geddes HEARING ON PETITION Decedent. FOR FORMAL SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION ( ) OR FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL (X) EXEMPT ESTATE ( ) NOTICE TO CREDITORS – NON EXEMPT ESTATE Robert D. Geddes has filed a Petition for Formal Summary Assignment and Decree of Distribution and 0 Formal Probate of Will (0 Non-Exempt Estate 1 Exempt Estate). It is ordered that on September 12, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court 816 Marin Ave, Crookston, MN 56716, on this Petition. The Petition requests the appointment of Robert D. Geddes, whose address is 18524 440th Avenue SW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721, as Personal Representative of the estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 8-6-18 /s/ Kurt J. Marben Judge of District Court Dated: 8-6-18 /s/ Kathy Narlok Court Administrator NEIL LAW FIRM, P.C. Gerard D. Neil MN Lic. No. 0134879 418 3rd Street NW East Grand Forks, MN 56721 Telephone: (218) 773-0808 Facsimile: (218) 773-2355 e-mail: gerard@egflaw.com (August 8 & 15, 2018)