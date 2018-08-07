INVITATION TO BID CLIMAX—SHELLY SCHOOL ADDITION AND RENOVATION CLIMAX, MINNESOTA

Sealed Bids for Classroom Addition, Climax-Shelly School, Climax, Minnesota, will be received by Mr. William Walters, Superintendent, until 2:00 P.M., Local Time, Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Bids must be delivered before the time and date indicated above to the Climax-Shelly District Office at 111 East Broadway, Climax, Minnesota, 56523 where they will be publicly opened and read aloud. FAXED or Oral, telephonic or telegraphic Bids are invalid and will not receive consideration. Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations until Bid opening time: Foss Architecture & Interiors, Fargo, North Dakota Minnesota Builders Exchange in Minnesota BX – Minneapolis/St. Paul North Dakota Builders Exchange in Fargo and Grand Forks Bids shall be in accordance with, and submitted on supplied enclosed bid forms per the Bidding Documents prepared by Foss Architecture & Interiors, 810 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102 A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 AM, August 21, 2018, at the Climax-Shelly School, Climax, MN. The Architect/Engineer will review the bidding procedures, Bidding Documents and existing site/building conditions with interested Bidders and answer questions. Bidding Documents may be obtained from Foss Architecture. Complete sets of bidding documents will be sent to the Invited Bidders electronically, with bidders receiving PDF copies of the bidding documents. All those receiving complete sets of bidding documents will also be sent addendum. Bids shall be accompanied by certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to 5% of the highest amount of Bids as guarantee that Bidder will within 10 days after Notice of Award enter into Contract with Owner in accordance with terms of his Bids and these Bidding Documents. After award, performance and labor and material payment bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract shall be provided. Bid security shall be made payable to: Climax-Shelly School District No. 592 Bid security of two lowest Bidders will be retained until Contract has been awarded and executed, but not longer than 30 days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive informalities therein. FOR THE OWNER: Climax-Shelly School District No. 592 Climax, Minnesota BY: Mr. William Walters, Superintendent (August 89, 15 & 22, 2018)